Jamie Lee Curtis Compares Charred Pacific Palisades Landscape to Gaza While Promoting Movie

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis drew a comparison between Gaza and the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles during an event on January 8, as catastrophic wildfires burned in the southern California neighborhood over the past week.

Footage filmed by Kyle Heiner during a Q and A event held at the AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan, hours before the release of Curtis’ new movie ‘The Last Showgirl,’ shows Curtis discussing the wildfires.

“The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone,” the Curtis says. “The entire Pacific Palisades looks like, you know, unfortunately Gaza or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened.”

Curtis, who said her house was still standing amid the fires, said it felt “weird” to discuss the release of her new movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet, it’s a piece of art. Art will save us, no matter what,” she said.

The actress and her family have pledged to donate one million dollars to support relief efforts amid the fires. Credit: Kyle Heiner via Storyful

Video Transcript

I'm born and raised in the city of angels, and the entire city of angels is on fire everywhere, everywhere.

The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone, you guys, I mean, literally my neighborhood gone.

My house tonight.

is still there, but I live in a different canyon, but the entire Pacific Palisades.

Looks like, you know, unfortunately, Gaza or one of these war-torn countries uh where awful things have happened.

So, and there are fires now breaking out everywhere.

So, It feels totally bizarre to be talking about a movie, and yet, um, you know, it's a piece of art, art will save us no matter what, and I'm born and raised in the city of angels, and the entire city of angels is on fire everywhere, everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone, you guys, I mean, literally my neighborhood gone.

My house tonight.

is still there, but I live in a different canyon, but the entire Pacific Palisades.

Looks like, you know, unfortunately, Gaza or one of these war-torn countries uh where awful things have happened.

So, and there are fires now breaking out everywhere.

So, It feels totally bizarre to be talking about a movie, and yet, um, you know, it's a piece of art, art will save us no matter what.