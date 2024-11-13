Jamie Lee Curtis Deletes Her Account on X (Twitter): Here’s How She Revealed the Decision on Instagram

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change," she wrote of her recent decision

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jamie Lee Curtis at a Borderlands" Special Fan Event in Los Angeles on August 6, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis is saying farewell to X – the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The actress, 65, announced her departure from the social media platform with a pointed post on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Curtis shared a screenshot that confirmed she had deactivated her account.

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change," she captioned her post. "Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference."

The Oscar winner’s departure comes on the same day the news publication The Guardian announced that it would no longer be active on the platform.

"We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere," The Guardian wrote in a statement shared to its website.

"This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism," the outlet continued.

Curtis did not give additional information about why she left X, which transferred ownership from co-creator and CEO Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk in 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 on October 05, 2024

Several celebrities have left Twitter since 2022 for a variety of reasons, including singer Elton John, who wrote upon his exit in December 2022, "All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

The "Rocketman" singer continued, "I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The Freaky Friday star — who will be reprising her iconic role in the 2025 sequel Freakier Friday — has long been active on social media. She typically uses her public platforms to share her powerful messages of advocacy and encourage kindness.

Amazon/ InStyle Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a July Instagram post, the actress shared an positive graphic that read, "Note to self: Be kind, be kind; be kind."

She related the mantra to her recent guest role in FX and Hulu’s The Bear, writing in the caption, "My @thebearfx colleagues have just posted a beautiful little message about nonnegotiables! KINDNESS IS MINE!"

Curtis also preached about the importance of kindness when promoting her movie Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022. At the time, she posted a carousel of images to her feed with the first snap showing a graffiti message on a cement surface that read: "Be kind."

"THE KINDNESS CONCEPT," she captioned the post. "INSIDE all of the upset and conflict and turmoil in all of our lives rests this simple and profound concept. Kindness. Simple kindness to others."

Curtis continued: "The center of the miraculous little movie that is making its way into the cinema consciousness of the world is KINDNESS. It makes all of the other swirl and twirl of green screen offerings seem artificial. @everythingeverywheremovie is as special as eating one single beautiful grape. Perfect. Sweet. Juicy. Satisfying. Surprising."

Currently, Curtis curates the retail brand My Hand in Yours, which sets out to connect "the dots between creativity and compassion" by selling products from a variety of likeminded artists. The proceeds are donated to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

On Nov. 6, the actress stressed the importance of her shop in a heartfelt post. "Our Mission is to bring people together to express our shared values and become a powerful source for change," she wrote. "The connections we share reach into our emotional DNA and strengthen the bonds that we as human beings share. Now is a time we must lean on each other more than ever and keep supporting those that need it!"

