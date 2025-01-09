Jamie Lee Curtis Fights Back Tears Over Fire ‘Catastrophe’

Jamie Lee Curtis fled her home in the Pacific Palisades this week and landed in New York to appear on The Tonight Show Wednesday night. And from the moment she sat down with Jimmy Fallon, her raw emotions were on display.

“I’m literally just about to cry, mostly because of that beautiful welcome,” Curtis said, gesturing toward the live audience. “As you know, where I live is on fire right now, literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning.”

Her voice began to crack as she described learning that her home was likely gone while on the plane the night before. “It’s f---ing gnarly, you guys,” she said, her voice cracking. “It’s just a catastrophe.” She then fought back tears as she said that “many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes.”

Curtis, who was there to promote her newly SAG Award-nominated role in the Pamela Anderson-starring film The Last Showgirl, went on to say she was “terrified” to go on the late-night show at this moment but decided to go through with it because she “loves” bandleader Questlove. “And I like you,” she told Fallon.

Earlier in the day, Curtis posted a photo of the destruction on Instagram along with the caption, “My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well.” She added, “We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives but when it hits your community, it’s particularly shocking.”