Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Friend Pamela Anderson's No Makeup Movement with Barefaced Selfie

Jamie Lee Curtis knows how to be a supportive friend.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the actress marked her 66th birthday by sharing a barefaced Instagram photo in celebration of her The Last Showgirl costar, Pamela Anderson's makeup-free movement.

"Just out of the shower selfie. Honoring @pamelaanderson @lastshowgirl and her no make up ownership of self. Sober. Strong. Steady on," she wrote about the movement that began after Anderson, 57, stepped out with no makeup at the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The post showcased the Academy Award winner smiling from ear to ear as she looked directly at the camera while wearing a white turtleneck jumper.

"Let's F------ GO 66! Just noticed that it looks like I have mascara on, which is clearly a remnant of my workday yesterday. Clearly, mommy didn't wash her face very well," Curtis' caption continued.

The Last Showgirl follows Anderson as Shelley, a seasoned showgirl in her 50s who is tasked with making difficult decisions about her future after her Las Vegas show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

"Emotionally floundering, Shelley tries to reconnect with a daughter she hardly knows, which proves just as diﬃcult as losing the only job she has ever had. Bolstered by her best friend Annette [Curtis], a brash cocktail waitress who laughs a little too loud and too often, Shelley must find her place in a world that she shut the (stage) door on years before," a synopsis further adds.

At the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Curtis further praised Anderson, telling PEOPLE that she "did the movie because she was going to be in the movie."

Curtis worked around scheduling conflicts she had to participate in the project, as she shared with PEOPLE about Anderson: "I love the way she is walking through the B.S. of show business and saying, ‘I do not need to play your game. And I respect her for it so deeply."

The Last Showgirl is in select theaters on Dec. 13, then nationwide on Jan. 10. Curtis also stars in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, due out on Aug. 8, 2025.