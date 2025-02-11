Jamie Lynn Spears Is Gifted ATV Excursion on “Sweet Magnolias” 8 Years After Her Daughter's Near-Fatal Accident

The actress shared that 'Sweet Magnolias' was "a real turning point in my life" following her daughter Maddie’s 2017 accident

A storyline on the new season of Sweet Magnolias may have hit close to home for Jamie Lynn Spears.

In the second episode of the show’s fourth season, Spears’ character Noreen was given “a hero celebration” from her friend Issac (Chris Medlin) after she saved the day by stopping a young girl’s nosebleed.

Noreen then realized they were going four-wheeling after finding work gloves and coveralls in Isaac’s bag. She seemed touched by the gesture and told him, “Let me go get cleaned up so we can get dirty.”

The release of the hit Netflix series' latest season came one day after Spears, 33, marked the eighth anniversary of her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV crash.

Netflix Jamie Lynn Spears on 'Sweet Magnolias'

“Today is extra special,” the actress wrote. “bc it’s Maddie’s #MiracleAnniversary and we could never have made it through that time without God, our faith, the first responders, amazing medical teams, family, and the prayers & support from our community, as well as from you guys all around the world.”

Spears shared how she and her daughter have a special connection to the drama series alongside sweet snapshots of Maddie growing up on the set, writing, “I’m posting some pics of Maddie on the set of Sweet Magnolias over the years, bc it was my first job after the accident and after having Ivey, it was a real turning point in my life to get be a part of the Sweet Mags family & community.”

“We have nothing without the love and support of those around us, and I’m so grateful to be a part of a show that’s built on that simple fact,” she concluded. “1 more day until SEASON 4 is y’all’s🤍I’ll never let this day pass without saying THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU🤍.”

On Feb. 5, 2017, Maddie, then 8, was left in a coma after her ATV flipped over into a pond at the family's home.

On an episode of the U.K. reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in November 2023, Spears opened up about the accident. "I almost lost my oldest daughter," she explained. "She drowned and we couldn’t save her."

"We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond," she said of Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

"My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, me and my husband, we run to jump in to save her and you kind of — in that moment you think, 'This is not real. She’s going to pop up, this isn’t real,' " she added. "I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine. In that moment you think, you know logically she’s been underwater too long."

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears with her daughter Maddie

Despite the traumatizing experience, Maddie suffered no brain damage and survived.

During a conversation with PEOPLE in January 2022, Spears revealed what she learned after the incident.

"When you have the worst thing you can think of in your life happen to you, it makes you look at everything else differently. You have a lot more gratitude," she shared at the time. "That was a miracle. That should be heard. There's a lot of dark things in this world today, and I think that putting something out there like that, that is so wonderful, is something that should be shared, especially when it made so many changes in a lot of lives for the better."

Sweet Magnolias is now streaming on Netflix.

