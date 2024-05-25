Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cute Video of Daughters Maddie and Ivey Performing a Lullaby — See the Video!

The sisters made several attempts to perform "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" in the sweet clip on Instagram

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears and daughters Maddie and Ivey

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughters are having an adorable music session!



The mom of two, 33, posted a sweet video of her daughters Maddie Briann, 15, and Ivey Joan, 6, performing their special rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Litle Star” on Instagram on Friday, May 24.

“The✨✨song by sissy & Ivey — straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Spears wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Ivey stood with her hands on her hips beside Maddie, who sat on the floor by a keyboard in what appeared to be a lounge area.

“This is me and sissy’s music back,” Ivey said to the camera. “Her real name’s Maddie, I just call her sissy though,” she added, referring to her big sister as Maddie threw up a peace sign. “And my name’s Ivey. Hope you enjoy it.”

“We’re going to do ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,’ ” Maddie said. OK ready?”

Ivey then whispered in her sister’s ear, “We’re pranking because it's a different one.”

“No, no, no. I’ve gotten good at this one. Ready?” Maddie replied and she started playing the keyboard as Ivey sang the lullaby along with her.

Maddie soon stopped as she said to Ivey after singing too quickly, “Slow down! Restart.”



Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Maddie and Ivey performed a lullaby in a video shared by Spears on Instagram

The sisters started their introduction again as Ivey said, “Hello everybody. This is the ‘Our Star Music’ song. Hope you enjoy. Her name’s Maddie and my name’s Ivey.”

“OK ready? Make sure you don’t go too fast, OK?” Maddie said to her.

Ivey sang the lullaby for the second time, going slightly slower, as she also gave a little performance. At the end, Maddie laughed and the pair gave each other a high five.

The sisters tried for the third time to perform the song successfully in a final clip as Maddie told Ivey again, “Don’t go too fast.” The 6-year-old managed to sing at the right pace though she hilariously ended up making up her own lyrics to the song.

At the end of their performance, the sisters clapped and Maddie said, “Yay!” They then held hands and did a little dance before embracing as Maddie kissed Ivey on the cheek.

Spears welcomed eldest daughter Maddie on June 19, 2008, with her then 19-year-old fiancé Casey Aldridge. She shares her daughter Ivey with her husband Jamie Watson and the family resides in Tennessee.



