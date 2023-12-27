Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson pay tribute to chef Bill Granger
Jamie, 48, took to his Instagram to remember the Australian icon. "This is such sad news...I loved Bill Granger so much, he was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extraordinary ease and style of cooking that could only come from Australia,” "I admired everything he represented in food. I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn't have been nicer and his food so good.". Meanwhile Nigella Lawson also expressed her sadness of the news...