Jamie Theakston reveals cancer diagnosis

Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston has announced he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

He said he "recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords" and that the prognosis was "very positive".

He added that the cancer was identified by a biopsy.

Theakston, 53, said in a statement: "So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me.

"The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October.

"Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK (Jason King) and Amanda (Holden).

"Big thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive.

"Be thankful for this day, and when I next see you, I've got a great story to tell ... Jamie x."

Heart Radio posted a supportive message on Instagram, describing Theakston as "our beloved Jamie."

His co-host, Amanda Holden, told listeners on Tuesday morning: "Now, even though it's been identified as cancer, it is not all bad news."

Her current co-host JK, whose full name is Jason King, who usually does the Drivetime show with Kelly Brook, added: "The prognosis is very positive, and Jamie has an amazing team who are going to get this sorted. He's going to be okay. He's hoping to be back with us very soon."

Holden said Theakson told them "we've got to hold the fort, and he has told us that the show must go on, and absolutely, that's what we are going to do.

"We are going to do him proud, him and Sophie [his wife] and the boys, they're listening at home, and I know that after this announcement, all of you listening as well are going to be sending your best wishes to our king.

"Our lovely Jamie, who is going to be better and back with us very soon."

Jamie Theakson and Zoe Ball presented BBC TV's Saturday morning children's show Live & Kicking [BBC]

Theakston rose to fame as a TV presenter in the 1990s on BBC shows such as The Ozone, children's Saturday shows Live & Kicking, which he presented alongside Zoe Ball, and Top of the Pops.

He also fronted quiz show A Question of Pop and Channel 4's The Priory, teaming up again with Ball.

In the early 2000s, he presented reality show The Games on Channel 4, and in 2009, joined up with Ball gain for Channel 4 series, Britain's Best Brain.,

Theakston began co-hosting with Heart Radio's flagship breakfast show in 2005.