Jamiroquai bassist Derrick McIntyre dies in car crash

Derrick McIntyre family said he was ‘a great man who influenced many that came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging every chance he could’. Photograph: instagram

The bassist Derrick McIntyre, who was part of the band Jamiroquai and lent his strings to songs by Emeli Sandé, Will Young and Beverly Knight, has died in a car crash aged 66.

Tributes have been paid to the musician after Hertfordshire police confirmed that McIntyre died in a collision on Friday 2 February involving five cars. Police said McIntyre died at the scene and that two people were taken to hospital.

McIntyre’s family said: “Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and friend. He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight and many more.

“Dad was a great man who influenced many that came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging every chance he could.”

“No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all – not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole. We will forever miss his love, humour and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.”

Jamiroquai’s frontman, Jay Kay, said on X: “It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians who worked with him. Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick.”

McIntyre performed with Jamiroquai last October at the Harvest rock festival in Adelaide, Australia. The week before his death, McIntyre returned to the city to play at the Sugar nightclub.

Police said officers were called at about 7.38am on 2 February to a collision on the A41 North Western Avenue involving five vehicles.

DS Craig Wheeler, from the Hertfordshire road policing unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Derrick’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Our officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and we are still appealing for information. If you were driving in the area and saw what happened, or have any dashcam footage that might help our investigation, please contact us.”