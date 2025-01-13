JAN 12, 2025 FORECAST: Chilly and sunny
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that temperatures will be in the 40s along with sunshine for the start of the week.
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
Heavy snowfall can cause travel delays all over Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and details of all the snow to come.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the huge fires that have killed at least 16 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 16 dead across Los Angeles county
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
Some fire hydrants in Los Angeles had no water to douse the fires. Here's what happened, and why the endangered smelt fish wrongly got blamed.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into the fire water supply.
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.
Arctic air makes a comeback as the More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Ohio congressman Warren Davidson's "problem" with the state's forest management appears to echo misleading claims in conservative media.
Aerial view of LA fires shows devastation as communities try to bounce back from a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle