Jan. 6 Defendant Who Received Clemency From Trump Arrested On Gun Charge From 2023

After President Donald Trump granted clemency to more than 1,500 accused Jan. 6 rioters as one of his first acts in office on Monday, one of them has just been arrested again on pending gun charges from 2023.

Daniel Ball, 39, was indicted in May 2023 on about a dozen charges related to the insurrection, including one charge accusing him of using an explosive device during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ball, who is from Florida, was being held in pretrial detention in Washington, D.C., and had been facing 12 years behind bars. He had a prior criminal record and was still in custody during his Wednesday arrest for one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to multiple reports.

According to the arrest warrant filed Wednesday, Ball had previously been convicted for charges related to domestic violence and violently resisting law enforcement.

The pending gun charge came out of Florida in May 2023, but since Ball was arrested on Jan. 6 charges in the country’s capital, he was unable to appear in Florida court.

Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather, the judge in Ball’s Jan. 6 case, said the former defendant had been charged with “some of the most violent and serious offenses of any of the charges being brought against participants in the January 6 events.”

“The explosion allegedly disoriented officers and caused hearing loss—which for some of the officers lasted months,” Meriweather added. “Defendant also allegedly threw a large piece of wood into the line of officers protecting the Capitol.”

While Trump’s executive order commuted some sentences, it offers “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” despite some Republicans hoping that Trump’s act of clemency would not be extended to violent offenders.

