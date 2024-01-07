Jan. 7 Forecast: Heavy snow is falling fast in New England, Maine

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l