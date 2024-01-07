Jan. 7 Forecast: Heavy snow is falling fast in New England, Maine
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
Parts of Alberta will be on the hook for a quick round of snow, enough to cause some issues on the roads for travellers on Saturday
With new video, military search and rescue technicians from Winnipeg share their daring rescue of 10 people whose plane crashed 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife after they were forced to spend a freezing night isolated in high winds and blowing snow.
A developing storm threatens a snowy end to the weekend across parts of the Maritimes, with the heaviest snow currently taking aim at southern Nova Scotia
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
A cold front is behind the potentially nasty weather.
The powerful system heading for the northeast is now hammering the heartland with heavy snow, it is expected to be the biggest snowstorm for many in years.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday morning.
The global El Niño weather system sweeping through this spring has forecasters suggest 2024 could be even hotter — prompting wildfire and public policy experts to call for more wildfire prevention efforts now.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage. Michael G
Just south of Newark Airport, first responders have been battling the flames in freezing temperatures for more than 12 hours.
The Environment Agency planned to upgrade flood defences in one of Britain’s worst-hit towns but then failed to complete the work during the pandemic, the Daily Telegraph can reveal.
Will South Carolina experience much colder temperatures during the rest of winter 2024? What about freezing rain and even snow? Here’s what Farmer’s Almanac predicts.
Affected property owners, farmers and business owners will be able to apply for the money.
Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver supplies to isolated hamlets, six days after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan, killing at least 128 people. Taiyo Matsushita walked three hours through mud to reach a supermarket in Wajima city to buy food and other supplies for his family. The home where he lives with his wife and four children, and about 20 nearby homes, are among the more than a dozen communities cut off by landslides.
New Yorkers were battening down on Saturday for what is expected to be the first major winter storm of 2024, forecast to dump a snowy mix on the Big Apple and beyond through the weekend. It’s been nearly two years since New York has seen more than an inch of snow in a 24-hour time span. While it’s a near certainty the city will be hit with at least some snow, whether it will break its nearly ...
Watching a powerful storm, and keeping an eye on it's potential impacts for the East coast in the long range. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest update.