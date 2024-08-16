Jana Duggar on Being 'Guarded' While Dating —and How She Knew Husband Stephen Wissmann Was 'The One' (Exclusive)

The former 'Counting On' star says that she "had been a slower mover" in her relationship with husband Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar is opening up about falling in love with husband Stephen Wissmann.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former Counting On star, 34, says that she "had been a slower mover on" the romantic side of the relationship with Stephen, which has evolved over time.

The two knew each other for years, having been longtime family friends (Jana's brother, Jeremiah, even married Stephen's sister, Hannah, in 2022.)

Jana and Stephen, who wed in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on Thursday, Aug. 15, in a "classic, elegant" ceremony, reconnected in recent years when they briefly dated before breaking things off. They ultimately rekindled the romance early this year, and were engaged on June 15.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jana says it was Stephen's "character" and his consistency that made her realize he was "the one."

"I think it's just been over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what," Jana, the eldest child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, says. "I know we have a big crazy family and [that requires] still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I'm like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, I guess, genuinely care about me, and I haven't seen that."

Jana adds that, while it takes her a while "to open up" to others, Stephen has remained "a good friend over the years and has continued to be that through ups and downs and not pressuring me in a lot of ways."

"I think I've just been so guarded and just trying to protect and not really hurt again," she adds.

When Stephen, 31, asked her out earlier this year, it was via a handwritten letter. "I think people would probably seem like it's very weird, but I thought it was so sweet. Honestly, I think if he would've texted me, I would've been more like, 'Hey, dude, kind of get lost ... I'm not really interested.' "

She continues: "But I don't know, something about it really hit me. And I was like, he's so sweet. He really has been there, and how had I not noticed it and realized he is great, and I do love him, and I need to be willing to open up and to allow that?"

Jana adds that it "took a few of those moments," for her to realize that Stephen was the one for her, and the initial letter led to "two, three letters back and forth before we started texting again, and just kind of on a basic friendship level there."

"And then it progressed quickly just because we were like, 'Okay, yeah. No, we do like each other. Let's just move on,' " she adds.

Ahead of the couple's 500 guests nuptials which included Jessa Duggar Seewald as the bride's maid of honor, while her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids, Jana told PEOPLE she was beyond excited for her bid day.

"I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday," says Jana. "For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true."



