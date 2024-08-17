Jana Duggar Moving to Nebraska with Husband Stephen Wissman After Wedding to Start Their Next Chapter (Exclusive)

Jana exclusively tells PEOPLE that she and Wissmann have been "fixing up" a house, and they are excited for their new chapter

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann.

Jana Duggar is ready to start her next chapter in Nebraska!

The former Counting On star, 34, and her new husband Stephen Wissman, 31 — who tied the knot in a "classic, elegant" ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 15. in Prairie Grove, Arkansas — are planning to relocate to Wissmann's hometown, where they will settle into life as husband and wife.



Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann hold hands on their wedding day

"He has a little house we bought that we've been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that's been fun," Jana tells PEOPLE.



Jana — the eldest child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar — and Wissmann (one of 13 kids) have known one another for years. Their union isn't the first between the two families. Jana's brother, Jeremiah, is married to Stephen's sister, Hannah.

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann celebrate with their families

A few years ago, Jana and Wissmann dated briefly before going their separate ways. Despite breaking things off, the pair remained in touch and "talked to each other on and off over the years."

It wasn't until earlier this year when they reconnected again and fell in love. "It was like, 'What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,' " she recalls. Wissmann popped the question on June 15.

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann on their wedding day

"I haven't always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us. And so for me, it's getting married later," she says.

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann sample their wedding cake

"It definitely looks different. I think that's been the biggest thing, the comparison of the younger ones, going through a relationship," she continues. "I mean, I've watched all them walk through that, and then now me walking through this, and it is different, but we are older. We are in a different stage of life. We're a little bit more established, so we're a little bit more stubborn, but it's good. We're learning. We're growing. And it's been different, but it is been so sweet."

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann dance at their wedding

Now newlyweds, the pair are cherishing every moment together as husband and wife and putting their long-distance dating days behind them.

"Just doing life together with Stephen and being together," says Jana. "It's been a challenge being long distance, so I think just being together, being able to just have someone that you do everyday life. It's a sweet time that I've hoped for and wanted for a while."



