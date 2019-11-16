How Jana Kramer Reacted to Finding a Photo of Another Woman on Her Husband's Phone

From Country Living

Country star Jana Kramer and former NFL player Michael Caussin started dating in August 2014.

They married in May 2015.

They separated in August 2016 after Mike entered rehab for sex addiction.

The couple reunited and renewed their vows in December 2017.

In October 2019, Jana found a photo of a topless woman on her husband’s phone.

In the past, Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin’s roller coaster romance has been plagued by betrayals and lies. But now, after weathering an incident involving a photo of a topless woman, the country singer says her marriage with the former NFL tight end, 32, is stronger than ever. Let’s take a look back at Jana, 35, and Mike’s relationship timeline—and how they made it through their latest rocky patch.

How Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin met.

Jana and Mike’s whirlwind romance began in the summer of 2014. After just four months of dating, Mike proposed to Jana on her 31st birthday in December. “It was a beautiful surprise,” the country singer and former One Tree Hill star said in a statement at the time. “He was the perfect gentleman.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz More

The couple wed in an outdoor ceremony in Charlottesville, Virginia, on May 22, 2015. “What a surreal feeling to have married my best friend,” Mike tweeted after their wedding.

Jana and Mike separated in 2016.

After welcoming daughter Jolie in January 2016, Jana and Mike separated the following August, announcing that he had entered a rehabilitation facility for undisclosed reasons. It was later revealed that Mike was seeking treatment for sex addiction after cheating on his wife seven months after their daughter was born.

But they renewed their vows a year later.

Jana and Mike ultimately worked through their issues and renewed their wedding vows in December 2017 in Hawaii.

“2017……..you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong. You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the woman I always wanted to be,” Jana wrote on Instagram , alongside photos of the couple’s vow renewal ceremony.

November 2018 brought another bright spot in their marriage as Jana and Mike welcomed their second child, a son named Jace.

In March 2019, the couple opened up about Mike’s treatment and the troubles in their marriage during a candid episode of their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin.

Mike explained that he had been “in the 12-step program of sex addiction” for almost three years, and that he was “approaching a year [of] sobriety next week.”

Mike admitted that he’d had “relapses” since beginning treatment, “but no sex outside the marriage.” Jana added that there wasn’t a “physical” betrayal but suggested that her husband had been unfaithful in some other way.

Where do Jana and Mike stand now?

In October 2019, Jana and Mike revealed on their podcast that Jana had recently discovered a topless photo of a woman on her husband’s phone. The former NFL player claimed he didn’t know the woman and said he “panicked” when he received the text and quickly deleted it. Jana later found the photo on his Apple Watch.

After doing some research, the country star said she came to believe that the photo had been sent by a bot. But Jana said she still felt betrayed by her husband’s decision to hide the text from her. The couple decided to go to counseling together and Jana says their marriage has “grown stronger” after working through the incident.

"If you’re both willing to fight you can get stronger on the other side,” she said in an Instagram post on Oct. 7.

You Might Also Like