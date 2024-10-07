Jana Kramer took down video of daughter playing from web over ‘sexualisation’ fears

Jana Kramer took down a video of her daughter playing from the web after realising how “sexualised” children are on the Internet.

The distressed country singer, 40, had uploaded a video of her eight-year-old girl Jolie – who she has with her 37-year-old former NFL player ex Mike Caussin – dancing around at their home after coming downstairs in a sports bra.

Jana said in a long post uploaded to her Instagram about why she took down the initial clip and replaced it with another of the child: “Jolie asked to see (the) original this morning and I told her I took it down after some convos.

“She was sad, I explained why, and I said we can redo… and she said yay!

“I’m being honest, I didn’t even see the issue at first with the original... I forget how sick this world is and how sexualised kids are.

“Jolie came down the stairs that morning in her sports bra and said, ‘Alright momma I’m ready to work out.’”

Jana added even though she would not usually let her daughter hang around a public area in a sports bra, the video was filmed at home and she did not think about how it would be viewed if she uploaded it publicly.

She went on: “I looked at the comments and at first again if I’m honest I thought, ‘She’s wearing more than a bathing suit?!?’

“But after some convos and a few chats with followers over dm I made (the) decision to take down.”

Referring to Internet creeps, the mum added: “Again I had no clue just how far these sickos go. Sad honestly that’s where the world is at.”

Along with Jolie, the mum-of-three singer has son Jace, five, with ex Mike, and also has son Roman, 10 months, with her husband Allan Russell.