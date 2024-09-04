Jane’s Addiction is back together again. Here are photos from their concert in Raleigh

Rock band Jane’s Addiction hit Raleigh in full force Tuesday night with their original lineup — their first tour together in 14 years.

Vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, who formed in 1985, sang their hits, including “Jane Says,” “Three Days” and “Been Caught Stealing.”

The alt-rockers teamed up with Love and Rockets for their stop at Red Hat Amphitheater in North Carolina.

Here are photos from the concert.

Jane’s Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell opens the show bathed in blue light at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

Lead guitar player Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

Perry Farrell jumps down onto a speaker in the pit as Jane’s Addiction performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

Perry Farrell connects with the crowd at the barricade as Jane’s Addiction performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

Perry Farrell works the crowd as Jane’s Addiction performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

Lead singer Perry Farrell shuts as Jane’s Addiction performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024.

