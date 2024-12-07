Jane Doe Who Accused Diddy of Rape Reveals Her Name, Inspired by Other 'Brave Women' Who Came Forward

The plaintiff alleges Diddy and others gang-raped and sex trafficked her when she was age 17

Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane, has publicly come forward in her sexual assault case against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In an amended complaint filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Friday, Dec. 6 — and obtained by PEOPLE — Kane used her real name after U.S. District Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke ruled that she had to in order to continue her lawsuit against the mogul.

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," Kane said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

Kane sued Combs, former Bad Boy CEO Harve Pierre and a third unknown associate for sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old in December 2023 — one month after Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed her own bombshell sexual abuse and sex trafficking lawsuit against Combs. Diddy, 54, has denied both allegations and reached a settlement the next day with Ventura.

In the filing, Kane claims that Pierre approached her at a Detroit-area lounge in Michigan and convinced her to take a private jet with him and a third assailant to Teterboro, NJ. Once she arrived at Daddy's House Recording Studio in Manhattan, Kane alleges she was given drugs and alcohol before being "viciously gang raped" "one after the other," the lawsuit claims.

Things took a turn when she allegedly began to slip in and out of consciousness. Kane claims the three men took turns raping her in the bathroom while she pleaded for them to stop. Eventually, she claims that she blacked out, later waking up on the floor in the fetal position and experiencing vaginal pain. After she “regained her bearings,” the lawsuit claims Kane was taken back to an airport and flown to Michigan.

Combs denied Kane's allegations in a statement to PEOPLE shortly after the lawsuit was filed last year. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he said in a statement in 2023.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic President of Bad Boy Entertainment Harve Pierre (left) toasts to Sean "Diddy" Combs (right) and the world premiere of Can't Stop Won't Stop at the official after party powered by CIROC Vodka and Deleon Vodka at a private residence on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio," Kane's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement in December 2023. "The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

Last month, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ordered accuser Candice McCrary to use her real name after she sued Combs for allegedly forcing himself on her after meeting him at a photo shoot in 2004. Other civil cases are still in flux as different judges weigh their own decisions if the alleged victims can proceed anonymously.

"Ms. Kane has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships," the amended suit read. "Given the brave women who have come forward against Ms. Combs and Mr. Pierre in recent weeks, Ms. Kane is doing the same."

Last week, Diddy was denied bail for a third time and is still being held in a federal prison in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after his arrest in September. His next hearing in federal court is on Dec. 18, 2024.

As for Kane's past — back in 2021 —she accused her ex Evander Kane of domestic violence and sexual assault and alleged he had thrown NHL games he played in as a San Jose Sharks left winger after betting on them.

Evander vehemently denied those claims in a statement on Twitter in August 2021. The NHL later found no evidence he had bet on games. The pair split in 2020 and Anna filed for divorce in July 2021.

As for Anna Kane's civil case against Combs, Judge Clarke has dismissed all of her claims against Daddy’s House Recordings, Inc. and Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., finding that the 2022 amendments to the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which expanded liability to corporate defendants, does not apply retroactively to alleged events that occurred in 2003. Therefore, her case removed all corporate liability and is now focused only on her alleged assault claims against the defendants.

An initial pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025 and a jointly prepared case management plan is due by the parties on Jan. 2, 2025.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



