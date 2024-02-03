Jane Fonda's climate activism brings her to Denver's most polluted neighborhood

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If Taylor Swift is jetting from her upcoming Tokyo concert to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl the next day, she'd better already have a place to park her plane. Even the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., seems to be rooting for her. Places to leave private aircraft at airports in and around Las Vegas have been spoken for, airport and Federal Aviation Administration officials said Thursday. Just over a week remains before the Kansas City Chiefs