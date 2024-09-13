Jane Goodall inspires next generation of conservationists in Tampa Bay

Hundreds of kids from across Tampa Bay will be visiting Tropicana Field this weekend, but it’s not to see a Rays’ game. The kids will be lined up to see legendary, world-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall. Tampa Bay conservationist Anita Camacho said Goodall’s visit is a big deal for the entire area. Throughout the year, you can find Camacho leading student camps at Little Red Wagon Native Nursery. New this summer, she introduced the Bug Zoo.