Jane Goodall inspires next generation of conservationists in Tampa Bay

WFTS-Tampa

Hundreds of kids from across Tampa Bay will be visiting Tropicana Field this weekend, but it’s not to see a Rays’ game. The kids will be lined up to see legendary, world-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall. Tampa Bay conservationist Anita Camacho said Goodall’s visit is a big deal for the entire area. Throughout the year, you can find Camacho leading student camps at Little Red Wagon Native Nursery. New this summer, she introduced the Bug Zoo.

Latest Stories