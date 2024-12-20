Janelle Brown Is Putting Down ‘Some Permanent Roots’ with a New Home After Kody Brown Split

The 'Sister Wives' star is moving on from her marriage and moving into a new place

Janelle Brown is calling a new place her forever home following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Not West Virginia but my new home😀,” the Sister Wives star, 55, captioned a Dec. 19 Instagram Reel.

The clip, set to John Denver’s 1971 song “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” showed miles of vacant land, including several trees and unpaved roads.

“Finally putting down some permanent roots. Doesn’t look like much yet but it will 💪🏻,” her caption continued, making note of the undeveloped space. “I like the wild feel that it has now and we are planning for many acres to stay that way for the benefit of the wildlife.”

At the end of the post, Janelle tagged Taeda Farms, a company she founded with her daughter Madison and son-in-law Caleb Brush, after the reality star decided she “had a vision of retiring to a place where flowers bloom, and the serenity of nature.”

Janelle introduced fans to Taeda Farms in a Sept. 22 Instagram post of the trio looking ecstatic as they posed for a group photo outdoors.

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you—TAEDA FARMS! ❤️🌸,” she announced.

“We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up,” Janelle wrote, adding that things are “not always glamorous” when starting a business, but “there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way.”

“Every single step is getting us closer to something truly special. We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!” she wrote.

Before ending her caption, Janelle shared the Taeda Farms motto: “Building beauty from the ground up.”

TLC Janelle Brown and Kody Brown on Sister Wives

Before launching her brand, the TLC star explained why she was still living in Flagstaff, Ariz. after she and Kody announced their separation in December 2022.

“One of the reasons I like living in Flagstaff is that 3 of my 6 kids are here!” she confessed in a November 2023 Instagram post. “I can randomly get a visit from Gabe or Garrison and Savanah is still at home with me.”

In March 2024, Garrison died by suicide at age 25.

Janelle and Kody married in 1993, making her his second wife in their plural marriage after Meri Brown. Fellow sister wives Christine and Robyn later joined, though he’s now only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



