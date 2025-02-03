Janelle Monáe Gets Praise And Criticism Over Her Grammys Performance

Janelle Monáe headlined a star-studded tribute to the late Quincy Jones at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday that has left the internet with mixed reactions.

The “I Like That” singer honored the beloved producer and composer, who died Nov. 3 at the age of 91, and his epic musical achievements over the decades during a Grammys segment at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Donning a very Michael Jackson-coded outfit during her performance, Monáe paid homage to Jones’ legendary collaborations with the King of Pop by belting out Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” while moonwalking and giving it all vocally.

Some social media users on X, formerly Twitter, praised Monáe for her energetic performance while others shared criticisms over her tribute.

Janelle Monáe the PERFORMER. PLEASE PUT RESPECT ON HER NAME pic.twitter.com/oINgCBNbyJ — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 3, 2025

Why they got Janelle Monae playing with Micheal Jackson like this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7nN9Ac2PP1 — Rizzy (@Visions_ByRizz) February 3, 2025

janelle monae threw off her jacket and taylor swift caught it to put on…yeah that just made my night 😭 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/2mcwB8xiHw — mich✰ (@cinemichh) February 3, 2025

out of all the female artists out there for this tribute and they pick janelle monae? michael babes im so sorry pic.twitter.com/mW2paPECyo — 𝓐 (@jacksonvixen) February 3, 2025

Michael Jackson watching Janelle Monae at the Grammys 😭 pic.twitter.com/zqaFvLhwoj — Dana (@Dana55692117) February 3, 2025

Soooooo Janelle Monae was the only person y’all could call… #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/QDROR0dM0f — Hemp🧚🏽Fairy (@_purplekisses3_) February 3, 2025

why is janelle monae doing a michael jackson tribute… pic.twitter.com/irLUvnzJjc — evan˖ (@bardicarey) February 3, 2025

Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Jacob Collier, Herbie Hancock and Lainey Wilson also hit the stage for performances in tribute to Quincy Jones.

Ahead of the performances, Will Smith reflected on his relationship with Jones while introducing the honorary segment. The actor gushed that his career would not be the same without the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” producer.

“You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones,” Smith added. “He made so many greats across multiple genres sound even better.”

