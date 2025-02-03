Janelle Monáe slams Nelly for Trump inauguration performance at Grammys afterparty

Separating art from artist? Not on Janelle Monáe's watch.

During a rendition of "Hot in Herre" by Nelly at a Grammys afterparty with Anderson .Paak, Monáe blasted the rapper for performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

In an expletive-laced remix of the lyrics, Monáe accused Nelly of having "sold out" and calling him a "fool."

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for both artists for comment.

Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the 67th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

"I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump," the singer free-styled over the "Hot in Herre" beat.

"I care about women, I care about Hispanics," she continued, "I might be a little tipsy but I know everything I'm (expletive) saying." Monáe, who performed during the Quincy Jones tribute at Sunday night's ceremony, has long been politically outspoken.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer appeared at the Women's March, a mass demonstration in support of female liberation that took place after Trump's first inauguration in 2017. At the event, she spoke out against police brutality and state killings of Black men.

Monáe's impromptu diss track took aim at Nelly's recent performance for Trump. In January, the rapper was one of several artists featured at an inauguration ball for newly-minted president.

While the choice received plenty of backlash, Nelly maintained that he was not endorsing Trump's politics.

Rapper Nelly peforms at the Ohio State Fair on July 30, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

In a YouTube stream with Willie D last month, the 50-year-old rapper defended himself against backlash, saying: "I respect the office. This isn't politics. The politics, for me, it's over. He won. He's the president. He's the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

While many artists have shied away from supporting Trump, Nelly joined a small cadre of performers who accepted invites to sing at various balls following his swearing-in.

Other artists included Billy Ray Cyrus, Snoop Dogg and Carrie Underwood.

"If President Biden would have asked me to perform, I would have performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would have won and asked me to perform, I would have performed," Nelly said of his decision.

Monáe's afterparty performance followed a politically tinged evening. Amid attacks from the Trump administration against immigrants and transgender Americans, stars including Shakira and Lady Gaga spoke out in support of the communities.

In a stirring speech, Alicia Keys celebrated diversity, subtly shading the Trump administration's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices," Keys said. "We've seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it's a gift."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Janelle Monae disses Nelly over Trump performance at Grammys party