Heidi Klum and Lizzo among stars transforming for Halloween

It is Halloween once again and two things are inevitable - running out of sweets before young crowds of trick or treaters have knocked on your door, and social media feeds being inundated with celebrities in costumes.

So to save you some aimless scrolling, here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes we've seen this year.

Heidi Klum is famous for both her annual Halloween party and the incredible costumes she wears to them.

This year, for the 23rd instalment of the event, Klum and husband, German guitarist, Tom Kaulitz dressed as E.T., the extra-terrestrial from Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic film.

Klum's outfit was complete with a glowing first finger on her left hand, just like the original character, and a wig of blonde hair to match her own.

But Klum wasn't the only celebrity to dress as E.T.

Janelle Monae appeared as the endearing alien for a Halloween special of The Jennifer Hudson show.

Janelle Monae (left) also dressed up as ET on Jennifer Hudson's chat show on Thursday [Getty Images]

Monae is similarly famous for going the extra mile with her costumes, and told Hollywood Reporter: “Halloween is such a happy space for me, it has been since I was a kid.

"It opens a larger conversation of how do we become agents of joy? How do we become agents of happy?

"Bringing Halloween experiences and creative experiences is heart work, not hard work. I do this because my heart needs it.”

Lupita Nyong'o brought Halloween to Broadway [Getty Images]

On Thursday, Lupita Nyong'o swapped trick or treating for the opening night of a Broadway musical in New York City.

But she still made sure to get in the spirit - donning a ghostly-white wig and contact lenses.

Jonathan Ross put on a spooky show for visitors at his home [PA Media]

TV chat show host Jonathan Ross handed out sweets to trick-or-treaters who turned up outside his London home

Pixie Lott dressed up as an Aperol Spritz [Getty Images]

It's not often that you get thirsty looking at Halloween costumes, but Pixie Lott mastered her look this year by dressing as a fashionable Aperol Spritz cocktail.

The 33-year-old also completed her look with a slice of orange as a hat.

Maya Jama attended her own party in London in a costume inspired by the 1988 film Beetlejuice [Getty Images]

Meanwhile, Maya Jama attended her own Halloween bash in a Beetlejuice-inspired costume.

Fans might recognise her vibrant green hair and monochrome suit from the 1988 film, or the sequel which hit cinemas earlier this year.

Rather than imitating the man himself, she described her costume as "Beetlejuice's unruly niece".

Amelia Dimoldenberg really reached into the Disney/Pixar archives for this look, as she appeared as the character Roz from the 2001 film Monsters Inc.

You'd be forgiven for not remembering this slug-like monster, who played a small part as an extremely grumpy office worker in the animated film.

Lizzo definitely wins the award for most timely Halloween costume.

She dressed as a fake weight loss drug, which was dreamt up in a recent South Park episode that joked about her body positivity message.

The costume also doubled up as a response to online speculation that her recent weight loss had been fuelled by the drug Ozempic.

The singer posted on Instagram in September: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit..."

Ed Sheeran's costume echoed an AI-generated image of him wearing a monkey costume that's become a popular internet meme.

The singer posted a photo of himself posing in a replica outfit and holding a phone displaying the image.

"Haters will say its AI", the caption read, with the hashtag: "#FeltCuteMightDeleteLater".

Nostalgia is always a big part of Halloween and Paris Hilton has leaned into this trend with her 2024 look.

Taking it back 30 years, she dressed up as Uma Thurman's character Mia Wallace from the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco fell down the rabbit hole for their costumes this year.

The actor dressed as Alice in Wonderland whilst her musician partner paid homage to the Mad Hatter.