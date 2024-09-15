Jane's Addiction Cancels Upcoming Show and Issues Apology After Lead Singer Punched Guitarist on Stage

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro got into an altercation during the band's show in Boston on Sept. 13

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty I Dave Navarro, Perry Farrell and Eric Avery perform with Jane's Addiction at Pier 17 Rooftop on September 10, 2024 in New York City.

Jane’s Addiction has issued a “heartfelt apology” and canceled an upcoming show after a recent concert saw a violent altercation between band members.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the band posted a statement on their Instagram Stories addressing the incident, which saw lead singer Perry Farrell throw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during their Friday, Sept. 13 show in Boston.

The moment, which was captured by multiple audience members in attendance, then saw the lead singer restrained by crew members and bassist Eric Avery before he was moved off stage.

“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night,” the band's statement began.

Jane's Addiction then noted that “as a result” of the incident, they would "be canceling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport.”

Jane's Addiction/Instagram Jane's Addiction Instagram Stories post on Sept. 14.

Related: Perry Farrell's Wife Etty Lau Defends Jane’s Addiction Singer After Altercation: ‘He Was Screaming Just to Be Heard’

The band had been scheduled to play at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Connecticut as part of their North American tour, which kicked off on Aug. 9 in Las Vegas.

The latest tour features the band's classic lineup of Perry, 65, Navarro, 57, Avery, 59, and drummer Stephen Perkins for the first time since 2010.

Jane's Addiction's Sept. 14 statement concluded by sharing details of how fans could get refunds for their tickets.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The apology and cancellation of the Sept. 15 show came after Perry's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared her own post on Instagram on Sept 14, in which she wrote a “first person account" and detailed what had occurred during the Sept. 13 show.

In her post, Etty said, “Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him.”

She then went on to detail, from her perspective, “why” the incident had occurred, writing, “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.”

Jeff Hahne/Getty Guitarist Dave Navarro (L) and singer Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Red Hat Amphitheater on Sept. 3, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Related: Jane's Addiction Announce 2024 Tour with First Classic Lineup Since 2010

Etty added that her husband had been “suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night.”

“But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it,” she continued.

According to the lead singer’s wife, "The band started the song Ocean before Perry was ready and did the count off.. The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear pass the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard."

Etty then claimed that while Navarro had tried to keep her husband “at arm’s length to de-escalate the situation,” Avery had “put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times.” She added that a crew member was able to pull Avery away, before the bassist “walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to [the] audience for the show ending early.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also detailed the "aftermath" of the ordeal, stating that Navarro "still looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight. Etty added, however, that her husband "was a crazed beast for the next half an hour," noting, "He finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried."

"Eric, well he either didn’t understand what descalation meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry," the lead singer's wife wrote next.

Etty concluded her post by reiterating that it was her "first person account narrative" as she urged her followers to “take a look at the video yourself.”

Representatives for both Perry and Navarro, as well Avery and Live Nation, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the incident on Sept. 14.

No further details have been released regarding upcoming shows for the band, though they are currently scheduled to perform in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 18.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.