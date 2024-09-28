Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Steps Out with Wife After Band Cancels Reunion Tour Following Onstage Fight

Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a show in Boston on Sept. 13, leading to the band canceling shows

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Perry Farrell and wife Etty Lau Farrell

Jane’s Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell stepped out this weekend following a public incident onstage earlier this month that caused the band to cancel its upcoming reunion tour.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Farrell, 65, and his wife Etty Lau Farrell were spotted out for a walk with their dogs in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple wore casual outfits as they held their two pets' leashes. The outing marks Farrell's first public appearance since the incident that took place during Jane's Addiction's Sept. 13 show in Boston, during which Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Perry Farrell and wife Etty step out on Sept. 27, 2024

The band was performing at the Leader Bank Pavilion when an altercation between Navarro, 57, and Farrell broke out during a performance of their song “Ocean Size" from the group's 1988 album Nothing's Shocking.

In a video of the incident posted on YouTube, Farrell seemingly became angry as he repeated what appeared to be a chant at the audience, before turning toward Navarro and saying it to him.

Farrell then appeared to shout "f--- you!" as he charged at Navarro, who attempted to hold his bandmate back. Farrell then threw a punch at Navarro. People could be seen running onstage to restrain Farrell, and the concert promptly ended.

In the days after the incident, the band issued an apology and canceled an upcoming show.

“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night,” the band's statement read.

Etty also shared her own post on Instagram on Sept. 14, recounting her “first person account" of what happened during the Sept. 13 show.

She wrote in part, “Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members... the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him.”

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," she continued, adding that her husband had been “suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night.”

“But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it,” she wrote.

Aaron Parsons/Getty Dave Navarro, Perry Farrell and Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction perform at The Roundhouse on May 29, 2024 in London

Jane's Addiction later announced in a post on social media on Sept. 16. that the remainder of their reunion tour has been canceled.



"To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the statement read. "As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour."

The statement added that "refunds for the canceled dates will be issued at [fans'] point of purchase." The band's socials then directed those who purchased tickets via outlets like StubHub and SeatGeek to reach out to the companies directly for refunds.

