Janet Jackson Casually Names 3 Very Random Celebrities Who Happen To Be Her Cousins

Janet Jackson’s family tree is way more fruitful than one may have thought.

Most are aware that the “Miss You Much” singer’s brothers were the members of the Jackson 5 — including the King of Pop himself, the late Michael Jackson. But during a recent interview with Scott Mills on BBC Sounds, Jackson pointed out that she also has some very famous — and seemingly random — cousins.

Janet Jackson with her brother, Michael Jackson, at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards in 1993. Ron Galella via Getty Images

The topic came up when Mills asked the “Escapade” singer if it was true that she’s related to multi-Grammy winner, Stevie Wonder.

“He’s our cousin,” Jackson confirmed casually. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin, on my mother’s [Katherine Jackson] side.”

And as Mill’s face froze in disbelief, the “Poetic Justice” star decided to name two other famous folks that she has the honor of calling “cuz.”

“So is Tracy Chapman,” Jackson said of the “Fast Car” crooner. “So is Samuel [L.] Jackson.”

X, formerly Twitter users, who saw Mill’s interview on the platform were shocked by Jackson’s revelation.

Oddly enough, Samuel L. Jackson denied being related to Micheal Jackson during an interview with Wired in 2017.

When the “Pulp Fiction” star was asked if he was related to the “Thriller” singer, he simply replied with a: “Nope!”

