Janet Jackson 'to take legal action' against landlord over mould in £10million Chelsea flat

Janet Jackson is reportedly taking legal action against her Chelsea landlord over alleged black mould infestations in her west London flat.

The 58-year-old singer has moved out of her £10m penthouse apartment within the development after becoming disgusted with the conditions.

The owners of the Chelsea Barracks compound are reportedly preparing to contest the legal action, expressing frustration over Jackson's departure before the end of her tenancy agreement.

Jackson has been living at the address with her seven-year-old son, who was fathered by her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

She is now believed to be considering leaving London and returning to the US.

“Janet is suing the owners for the mould and they are threatening to counter-sue her now,” a source told MailOnline.

“They are cross that she has given the keys back to her apartment with immediate effect and not giving them notice of her leaving.

“It has turned into a really big deal, a really big fall-out. Janet has a young son who lives with her and she doesn't want to be there any more so she has gone.

“The problem for the owners is that the rent is around £20,000 per month so we are not talking pennies here.

“It's a mess, it's a classic case of one thinking the other is wrong, and vice versa.”

The unrest has come at a bad time for Jackson who is due to play two dates at the O2 as part of her world tour.

It was also recently announced that she lost her older brother Tito who died aged 70 .