Janet Jackson reveals her cousins are Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson

The singer talked about her family connections on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills. "Stevie Wonder is our cousin. Not a lot of people know that. He's our cousin on my mother's side. So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel Jackson.” Samuel L Jackson had previously denied he was related to the singing family. When asked in 2017 if he was related to them he simply replied, "Nope." Janet, 58, is the youngest of 10 siblings in the Jackson family. Five of her brothers, including Michael, who died in 2009, were in the Jackson 5.