Janet Jackson's tribute to Tito Jackson one month after death
The Jackson 5 icon Tito died at the age of 70 on 15 September following a heart attack while on a road trip with his business partner Terry Harvey in New Mexico. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 15 October, Janet paid tribute to her older brother one month after his sudden passing. Sharing a photograph of herself with him as a child, the 58-year-old wrote, "May you rest in eternal peace. I miss you so much" - alongside a trio of praying hand emojis and a red heart emoji