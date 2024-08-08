Janet Yang, Jason Reitman, Howard Berger Among Newly Elected to Academy Foundation Board

Janet Yang, Jason Reitman and Howard Berger are among the nine newly elected Academy Foundation Board members and officers for 2024-2025. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the announcement on Thursday.

Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup artist Berger (“Chronicles of Narnia”), a member of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch, has been named president. Brooke Breton (“Avatar”), member of the Visual Effects Branch, and Kim Taylor-Coleman (“Da 5 Bloods”), member of the Casting Directors Branch, will serve as co-vice presidents. Marlon West (“Moana,” “Encanto”), member of the Animation Branch, will step in as secretary and Oscar winner Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love,” “Hidden Figures”), member of the Executives Branch, will serve as treasurer.

Additionally, Yang — who was re-elected to her third term as president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences earlier this month and member of the Producers Branch — has been named a board member along with Reitman (Directors Branch), Stephen Rivkin (Film Editors Branch) and Dana Stevens (Writers Branch).

All nine will serve one-year terms as Academy Foundation board members and officers. Berger, Gigliotti and Yang will also serve on the Academy Museum Board of Trustees for one year.

“The work of the Academy Foundation is a core part of the Academy’s vision to celebrate artistry and innovation in filmmaking, inspire new generations of artists, preserve and curate our global film history, and connect film fans from around the world,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer in a statement. “I am so grateful to our Academy governors who serve on the Academy Foundation Board. They tirelessly work to advance our vital foundation initiatives.”

The Academy Foundation oversees educational, preservation and cultural activities of the Academy, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library, the Academy Film Archive, the Academy Collection and the Academy’s talent development programs.

