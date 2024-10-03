Janey Godley gives update as she's moved to hospice amid end of life-care

Janey Godley has given an update after revealing that she is receiving end-of-life care after her terminal cancer spread.

Last week, the 63-year-old Scottish comedienne said she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice.

Now, she has taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to confirm she is there.

“At the hospice now” she told her 316k followers alongside an image taken in her room, which showed she had a nice tranquil-looking view of a garden to look out at.

Godley’s friends and fans rushed to send her their love in response.

Among them was fellow standup Sarah Millican, who replied with four red love-heart emojis.

“That’s a nice ground floor room, with a view of greenery and sky,” replied another. Adding: “Having visited several times a friend in a Marie Curie hospice, I know how caring, how relaxed the atmosphere will be. Lots of love and hugs.”

“Sending love and especially to your family. You’re a warrior,” penned a third.

While a fourth remarked: “Stay positive and keep smiling Janey… you are an inspiration to so many,” along with a red love-heart emoji.

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

In 2022 the comedian was given the all-clear and said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that a scan showed “no evidence of disease”.

However, she later announced that another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen but added that she would continue touring.

Last month, she cancelled her forthcoming tour this autumn due to her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years and had returned with a few added complications.

Sharing a video update on September 26, Godley explained that “the chemo ran out of options and I just couldn’t take any more of it and the cancer has spread.

“So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it and it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people.”

She also thanked charities who have supported her throughout her health journey.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.