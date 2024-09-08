Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend? Meet fellow tennis star Anna Kalinskaya

There's more than one tennis star couple out there.

Italian superstar Jannik Sinner is dating Anna Kalinskaya, who is among the top women playing. Although the two of them have kept mostly quiet about their relationship, they've shown up to support each other at matches (see below) and spoken a bit about it.

Sinner said in May 2024, via Tennis.com, “Yes, I'm with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won't say more."

We've seen them at Roland Garros for the French Open and at 2024 Wimbledon, so of course tennis Twitter is having a field day with this one. Here's a look at them supporting each other:

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Jannik Sinner of Italy watches Anna Kalinskaya as she plays in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Panna Udvardy of Hungary during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Anna Kalinskaya watches on during the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Jannick Sinner of Italy and Yannick Hanfmann of Germany on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England.

