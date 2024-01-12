January 11 high school hoops highlights
January 11 high school hoops highlights
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Raptors in a late-game controversial thriller.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Pelicans blowing out the Warriors by 36 points.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went on a furious, table-pounding tirade against the officiating after the Los Angeles Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth quarter of a 132-131 win over the Raptors on Tuesday night. Rajakovic, Toronto's first-year Serbian head coach, ripped the game's free throw disparity after Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter while going 11 for 11 at the line in the final period. Davis shot 14 of the Lakers' 36 free throws in t
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the Los Angeles Clippers compiling one of their best rosters ever, Kawhi Leonard wanted to make sure the focus was on the quest for a first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history rather than his future. So Leonard signed a three-year contract extension worth $152.3 million on Wednesday. A person familiar with the agreement confirmed the value of the deal to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released. “It
The Dallas Mavericks are the betting favorites to land which former All-NBA player as the trade deadline approaches?
Carmelo Anthony believes the Denver Nuggets gave his old No. 15 jersey to Nikola Jokić just to be petty.
DETROIT (AP) — Victor Wembanyama looked like the biggest playmaker in the world, setting up teammates with slick passes on the break and in the post. The 7-foot-3 French rookie phenom had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick last summer, pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes. In NBA history, only Russell Westbrook had double digits in points, rebounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks because of an injury to his right ring finger. The team said Thursday that Smart will be re-evaluated in six weeks after being diagnosed with a ruptured joint. Smart suffered the injury during the third quarter of Memphis' win at Dallas on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer, Smart noticed that his finger was gruesomely out of place while extending his hand to celebrate. His injury came days after fellow guard
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to score 20 straight points during a 25-0 spurt midway through the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-102 victory over the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Portis scored 28, Antetokounmpo added 24 and both players had 12 rebounds to help the Bucks win for just the second time in six games. Damian Lillard chipped in 21 points while returning to Milwaukee’s lineup after missing the Bucks’ 132-116 home los
Alabama's head coach is retiring after 17 seasons, while Carroll’s 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks is coming to an end.
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would flip Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade.
Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
Dug McDaniel, Michigan's leading scorer, has been suspended for road games indefinitely, the program has announced.
Caitlin Clark took Mackey Arena by storm Wednesday night. Heck, she even made the first 3-pointer of her career at Purdue. Clark recorded another triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 3 Iowa made 15 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes routed Purdue 96-71.
Reed Sheppard, Big Z and the NCAA were all topics of conversation between Coach K and John Calipari on a new podcast. “I really like your team a lot.”
Bill Self had just watched his third-ranked Kansas team squander a 16-point lead to lose on the road to an opponent picked to finish last in the Big 12 when he was asked how he will remember the game. Top-ranked Purdue and No. 2 Houston lost Tuesday. Fifth-ranked Tennessee and No. 9 Oklahoma joined the Jayhawks in losing Wednesday.
PARIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 45 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 on Thursday in the NBA's third regular-season game in Paris. Mitchell's quick start sent the Cavaliers to a lead they would never lose and he scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, making four 3-pointers after going 0 for 6 through three, to keep the Nets from coming all the way back after cutting a 26-point deficit to single digits. Caris LeVert added 21 points in Cleveland’s
Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham showed what he could do, the good and the bad, in an entertaining, 23-point showing against Missouri.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had 27 points and nine assists to send the Utah Jazz past the Denver Nuggets 124-111 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. After beating Philadelphia and Milwaukee on the road, Utah earned its third win in five days over an elite team by taking down the defending NBA champions. Lauri Markkanen added 26 points and 12 rebounds, Collin Sexton scored 22 and John Collins had 15 points for the Jazz (19-20), who shot 55% from the field and finishe