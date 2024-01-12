January 11 high school hoops highlights

The Canadian Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks because of an injury to his right ring finger. The team said Thursday that Smart will be re-evaluated in six weeks after being diagnosed with a ruptured joint. Smart suffered the injury during the third quarter of Memphis' win at Dallas on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer, Smart noticed that his finger was gruesomely out of place while extending his hand to celebrate. His injury came days after fellow guard