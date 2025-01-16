January 15 high school hockey highlights

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian NHLer's widow Emily Cave Boit opens up about hemochromatosis diagnosis: What to know about the genetic blood disorder
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Superstar Scratched After Missing Team Meeting
This Lightning star won't be in the lineup after missing a team meeting.
- People
Pittsburgh Penguins Fan Ejected from Game After Taking Puck from Young Boy
Fans booed the older fan out of the building after he swiped a puck from the young boy
- CBC
Ford says U.S. tariffs would put half a million jobs at risk. What do experts say?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is painting a bleak picture of the potential impact of American tariffs on the province’s job market. CBC’s Lane Harrison has reaction from trade experts.
- The Hockey News - Los Angeles Kings
Kempe Fined $5,000, Called a “Violent Player”
If you blinked at all last night, you may have missed this gray area play by Kings' forward Adrian Kempe on Oilers' center Connor McDavid. The video had to be slowed down quite a bit, but it’s hard to argue that the play wasn’t a slew foot. It clearly was. The NHL's Department of Player ...
- The Hockey News
How Can An Overtime Winning Goal Be Six Feet Offside?
There’s no easy way to put it when a glaring missed call affects the outcome of a game, and there is no rule available to remedy it.
- People
Philadelphia Eagles Ban Fan Who Hurled Vile Insults at Woman Cheering for Packers During Playoff Game
Footage of the interaction went viral after the Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Philadelphia
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
More On Canadiens' Heineman Accident
The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that Emil Heineman would be missing three to four weeks of action after being involved in a traffic accident as a pedestrian.
- INSIDER
BMI, one of the most popular ways of telling if you're a healthy weight, is bogus. Here's what to use instead.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
- FTW Outdoors
Tom Brady's recruitment of Ben Johnson is a conflict of interest the NFL wants everyone to ignore
The NFL does not want you to think. I mean this sentiment generally -- football go brr, amirite? -- and specifically regarding a burgeoning scandal involving Tom Brady. As I'm sure many of you already know,
- Hello!
Unknown detail about Princess Kate's 'tough' cancer treatment revealed
The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where she received cancer treatment
- USA TODAY Sports
Which NFL playoff team is biggest Super Bowl threat? Power ranking all 8 based on chances
The NFL playoff field is reducing, yet not all eight remaining teams look like legitimate Super Bowl threats. We ranked them on their shot at winning a title.
- The Canadian Press
Court rules curler Harris not at fault for anti-doping rule violation, ban lifted
A provisional suspension issued to Canadian curler Briane Harris has been lifted "with immediate effect" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it found she bears "no fault or negligence" for an anti-doping rule violation last year.
- USA TODAY Sports
Here's how the NFL playoff bracket looks after latest wild-card games
The Commanders, Eagles and Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
- Caughtoffside Articles
Huge shock for Pep Guardiola as Man City manager’s life comes crashing down
It’s not been the best of seasons already at Man City for Pep Guardiola, but things have got a whole lot worse for the Catalan in a personal sense with the collapse of his 30-year marriage.With the ...
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of Dallas Cowboys' split with Mike McCarthy: What's Jerry Jones up to?
The Cowboys' split with coach Mike McCarthy will have wide-ranging effects felt beyond Dallas. Who were the biggest winners and losers of the move?
- People
Justin Verlander Gets Called Out by Reporter for Kate Upton Mix-Up During Hot Mic Moment
The New York Giants star and Upton met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2017
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Paul Azinger unplugged on Ryder Cup pay, shot clocks and more
Paul Azinger returns to the broadcast booth this week as lead analyst of PGA Tour Champions but first he weighed in on the hot-button topics du jour.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd-up John Harbaugh repeatedly told Lamar Jackson to throw the ball away before the TD pass to Justice Hill
Lamar Jackson is so good and so elusive that he manages to defy football strategy. And while that can make a head coach awfully nervous in real time, the payoff is often worth it in the end. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh couldn't even believe what he witnessed on…
- The Weather Network
Report finds 'rabbit fever,' which can be spread by lawn mowing, on the rise
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.