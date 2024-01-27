January 26 College sports recap
Highlights from basketball and hockey and another honor for Gorham's Mackenzie Holmes
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
TORONTO — The Wayne Train has made its final stop. After 15 hard-nosed NHL seasons where he filled the net and threw plenty of fists, Wayne Simmonds has called time on his playing career. The 35-year-old spoke to The Canadian Press on Friday ahead of the Hockey Diversity Alliance's first-ever WinterFest event scheduled for Feb. 3 in Toronto. With three kids under the age of five — his wife, Crystal, gave birth to the couple's first son two months ago — he has a lot on his plate. Getting one more
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
The Alberta Junior Hockey League has cancelled all upcoming games involving five teams poised to bolt to a rival junior A circuit and its 11 remaining clubs. The B.C. Hockey League announced Saturday the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints will come under its umbrella in 2024-25. The AJHL scratched four games off its schedule earlier this week before Thursday's announcement. The league said in a statement it is "taking steps to pro
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
There is news tonight about allegations of sexual assault involving former junior hockey players. The Globe and Mail is reporting five former members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police in London, Ont. The newspaper says it's about allegations of a group sexual assault in a hotel room in London in 2018. The case was closed without charges in 2019 but was later reopened. Mackenzie Gray has more.
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
Guard Joe Thuney will miss Sunday’s AFC title game against Balitmore with a pectoral injury.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov looked up and saw two Winnipeg Jets bearing down on a short-handed 2-on-0 break. The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender — demoted to the American Hockey League in December after a string of disastrous outings — wouldn't have been at fault if either Adam Lowry or Morgan Barron found the back of the net. After a month of dragging himself back into the fight, and potentially resurrecting a floundering career, Samsonov did exactly what he's done since passing through waivers. He
With a combination of veterans on hot runs and young skaters getting more ice time, grab any of these players for a fantasy roster boost.
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Sports commentator Rod Black provides insights into the recent developments involving five members of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey Team, who have been asked to surrender to the police in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in London, ON. He discusses the potential charges, the impact on NHL players, Hockey Canada's response, and the culture within the sport.