January 4 high school basketball recap

- CNN
Steph Curry makes history as the Golden State Warriors crush the Philadelphia 76ers
Steph Curry produced one of the greatest performances of his career on Thursday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 139-105 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers.
- Yahoo Sports
Charles Barkley goes off on JJ Redick over NBA coverage comments: 'You’re just a dead man walking'
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
- The Canadian Press
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for 7 games and will seek to trade him
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was Miami's best player for five years, the leader of a team that went to the NBA Finals twice in his tenure. He talked big and, at times, played bigger. He spoke with reverence for the city, for the franchise, for the famed “Heat Culture.”
- The Hockey News - New Jersey Devils
Ex-Devils Defender Claimed Off Waivers By Maple Leafs
This former Devils defenseman is heading back to the Maple Leafs.
- The Hockey News
World Juniors 2025: Canada's Kids Lost - But The Adults Were Largely To Blame
Losing in the world juniors quarterfinal for the second year in a row, Canada's brass opened itself up to criticism with a host of baffling decisions.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Miller & Pettersson Acknowledging Their Rift Could Be The Best Option Moving Forward For The Canucks
Numerous reports indicate that there is a rift in the locker room between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.
- Hoops Hype
LOOK: KAT argues with OG Anunoby at other pictures of the day in the NBA
- The Canadian Press
Chiefs finally depart KC for Denver amid ice storm after 4 hours spent waiting on the tarmac
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.
- Hello!
Zara Tindall oozes chic in lace dress alongside husband Mike Tindall as they touch down in Australia
Zara Tindall looked sensational in a lace dress alongside her husband, Mike Tindall, as the couple attended the Magic Millions event on the Gold Coast, Australia – see pictures.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Trade Defenseman To Penguins For Prospect
The Sabres have traded one of their defensemen to the Penguins.
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ decision to sit Mahomes comes with a concern — but it’s backed by evidence
Let’s take a closer look at the Chiefs’ decision to sit Patrick Mahomes in Denver this weekend.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘That Was Pretty Clean’: Maple Leafs’ Max Domi Defends Controversial Reverse Hit To Islanders Defenseman Isaiah George
Domi's hit played a pivotal role in setting up Toronto's first goal, contributing to their eventual 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Sign Tough Guy To Multi-Year Extension
The Bruins have made a very, very smart move.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Made Amazing Move With Superstar
The Flyers made a smart move with this superstar forward.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: These ended up being the worst draft picks of 2024
Kate Magdziuk identifies the worst picks in every round of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Why Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews And Oilers' Connor McDavid Are Posting Cryptic Messages On Social Media
Are the two NHL stars about to recreate an iconic commercial?
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
How do golf equipment deals work? A PGA Tour pro explains
Michael Kim, who played in 30 PGA Tour events in 2024, took to X to explain the basics about golf equipment deals.
- People
Serena Williams Shares New Family Photos with Her Two Girls in 2024 Recap: ‘Thanks for All the Memories’
The tennis pro shares her daughters Adira, 16 months, and Olympia, 7, with husband Alexis Ohanian
- CBC
Peterman, Gallant go undefeated to win Canadian mixed doubles Olympic trials
Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant left nothing to doubt at the Canadian mixed doubles Olympic curling trials, going undefeated throughout the entire event to capture gold and earn the chance to represent Canada at Milano 2026. Peterman and Gallant defeated Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher 8-7 in the championship game on Saturday afternoon in Liverpool, N.S.The married couple from Chestermere, Alta., were at the last Olympics for Canada in Beijing with their four-person teams — now they have th
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Report: Maple Leafs Among Potential Suitors For Former Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews As Forward Eyes NHL Return
Toews last played in the 2022-23 season, amassing 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points in 53 games.