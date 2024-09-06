January 6 evidence against Trump may be released before election after judge’s decision

Prosecutors may release never-before-seen evidence in the federal election interference case against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election, according to a schedule laid out Thursday in federal court.

Under the timeline, the special counsel’s office will file evidentiary disclosures on September 10 and supporting materials for its arguments around presidential immunity by September 26.

The disclosures could include grand jury transcripts and other materials with the potential to impact the 2024 race and shed new light on the 2020 campaign and the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection.

The schedule largely sides with special counsel Jack Smith’s proposed timeline for the trial.

The evidence may not immediately be fully public after it’s submitted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.