Japan coach praises team as three years of preparation help beat Irish

"There was a lot of belief around what we are doing and what we are working towards then we were able to display that today to you guys. Obviously the Irish team is a quality rugby side but we have been preparing for this game for a hell of a lot longer than the Irish have and I said to the players while we've been focusing on today for the last year at least and probably subconscientously the last three years and Ireland have been thinking about us since Monday so we felt we had a bit of an advantage in that and we just needed to execute our plan which the boys did."

"All teams go to a certain pattern under pressure and so when we got ahead and the Irish tried to take us on physically, I think mentally we were prepared for that. It's easy to say you're mentally prepared, you still have to make those tackles and there were some critical turning points within the game where the players just showed some real courage really and were able to hold out a very tough Irish attack and it's those moments in big games of rugby that turn the game so I'm pretty proud of our boys for that. "

"Getting back up so everyone knew exactly what we wanted to do and we just had to go out there and do it and I'm just really proud of everyone, massive effort."

"So when you think about what we witnessed tonight which is nearly 50,000 people, 40 of which were red jerseys, you feel really proud as a coach and as a rugby team and certainly didn't want to let down the country and those things last week against Russia put us under a bit of pressure really but tonight really helped us."

"I think I'd like to first of all congratulate the Japanese for the energy, intensity, the skill they brought to the game tonight, they are a big team and they play big and they were very difficult to contain. I felt we probably controlled the first quarter reasonably well to go 12-3 up, two tries scored, it's probably exactly what we'd ask for but the longer the game went, the more oxygen they got from penalties and from the skill that they showed and you've got to commend them for that, it's not the first time we've seen them do it, it's not a surprise to us that they were incredibly tough to beat. The quality even of Michael Leitch coming off the bench, I thought he really added value as well when he came on, Yu Tamura and Lafaele I thought they got a bit of an armchair ride, we got penalised for a few offsides, and then we became hesitant and once we became hesitant we couldn't really put the same pressure on them as they were putting on us, they got a real roll on so that's a tough defeat for us to take but I think the strength of the team will be how they respond and how they rebound from this. A six day turnaround into this game was a little bit tough and we've got a five day turnaround now until the Russian game in Kobe on Thursday so that will be another challenge for us."

"Yeah, potentially the bonus point could be really important, it means that we have six points from our pool, two pool games so far, Japan have got nine and then Samoa have got five so they are the ones that have got points so far and you know you've got to finish in the top two so keeping that bonus point allowed us to stay in front of Samoa in the short term and we've no doubt that Scotland will be a player and Russia will line us up and in five days time. As I said, those tight turnarounds are pretty tough going and we will kind of I suppose have to chase a little bit now because we want to stay in with a chance of topping the pool, certainly we've got to get in the top two."

