Japan earthquakes: 'Critical moment' in search for survivors as rescuers struggle to reach affected areas

People walk through an area devastated by a quake-induced fire in the city of Wajima (JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

The Japanese Prime Minister on Wednesday warned a “critical moment” had been reached in the search for survivors of a series of earthquakes with “many” people still trapped under the rubble.

Rescue workers and canine units continued to urgently sift through wreckage of homes and buildings following a 7.6 magnitude quake that hit Japan’s largest island Honshu on New Year’s Day.

The death toll has risen to 64 with dozens of people still believed trapped under rubble on the Noto peninsula, in the Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan, which was the epicentre of the quake.

The area has been hit by dozens of aftershocks that have hindered the relief effort.

“This is a race against time, and I feel that we are at a critical moment,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

“We have received reports many people are still waiting for rescue under collapsed buildings.”

A ship washed ashore is pictured in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture (AFP via Getty Images)

The first 72 hours are especially critical following an earthquake, experts say, because the prospects for survival greatly diminish after three days.

Mr Kishida said thousands of rescuers were trying to reach parts of the Noto peninsula. Helicopter surveys showed many fires and widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure. The city of Wajima, on the peninsula’s northern tip, has been cut off from land routes. Water, power and mobile phone services were still down in some areas.

The mayor of the coastal city of Suzu Masuhiro Izumiya said: “Hardly any of the homes are standing. They are either partially or totally destroyed.”

Weather forecasts warned of heavy rainfall in Ishikawa, leading to worries about landslides and further damage to half-crumbled homes.

Relief officials handed out water, blankets, food and other supplies with temperatures expected to drop to near freezing overnight.

The chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, warned people to “be alert” for more earthquakes “of an intensity of up to seven” in the coming week.