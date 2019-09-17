Japan expecting “rugby mania” as World Cup opening nears

SHOWS:

TOKYO, JAPAN (SEPTEMBER 17, 2019)

"Never has a tournament been so eagerly anticipated and never has a host nation been so excited to embrace our sport. Over the next six weeks we will embrace the very best of rugby and also the very best of Japan. From 96% of tickets sold - still counting - to record fanzone attendances and superb host city engagement, rugby mania is going to captivate this nation."

STORY: World Rugby expect the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup to be a momentous success, increasing commercialisation and participation in the sport across Asia whilst delivering a world class event.

"Never has a tournament been so eagerly anticipated and never has a host nation been so excited to embrace our sport," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont in Tokyo on Tuesday (September 17).

The tournament, which begins on Friday (September 20) when the hosts face South Africa, is the first World Cup outside of the sports traditional rugby heartland but organisers are certain it will be a success.

