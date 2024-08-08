Japan figure skaters finally get Beijing medals, in Paris

STORY: :: These Japanese figure skaters only just got silver medals from the Beijing Winter Olympics

:: The IOC withheld medals for their event after a Russian skater tested positive for a banned drug

:: Kaori Sakamoto, Japanese figure skater

"I am so thankful that we’ve been given this stage. I was confused when we couldn't hold the medal ceremony two and a half years ago and I never thought it could turn into such a complicated situation."

:: Yuma Kagiyama, Japanese figure skater

"I could hear very powerful cheering (from the crowd) which I don't often hear during figure skating (competitions), so I got really excited, and as Sakamoto said, everyone was getting high before we walked out (in Champions Park) and I think I had bigger smile on my face than receiving a medal in the individual event. I am very happy."

The ceremony took place at Champions Park, a venue set up in Trocadero Gardens, facing the iconic tower, where athletes can celebrate their medals on stage with fans.

Russia's Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned drug that prevents angina, at the Russian national championships in December 2021 in the run-up to Beijing. Her team said the positive test could have been due to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

The result of the positive doping test was made known only a day after she helped the ROC to win gold in the team event in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided no medals for the team figure skating event would be presented until Valieva's case had been resolved.

In its revision of the Beijing results, the International Skating Union demoted the Russian team from gold to bronze after Valieva's disqualification, leaving Canada -- the fourth-place finishers -- disgruntled and off the podium. Japan moved up from bronze to silver.