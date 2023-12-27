Japan forward Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt for next month's Asian Cup due to ankle injury

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Japan forward Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt for next month's Asian Cup after sustaining an ankle injury with his English Premier League club Brighton.

“Tomorrow we have more or less 10 injured players, maybe eight, but (the other) two players can’t start the game,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said on the eve of his team's home match with Tottenham on Thursday.

“Mitoma is one of them. We've lost Kaoru for around six weeks."

The Asian Cup, to be played in Qatar, begins on Jan. 12 and four-time winner Japan has been drawn in Group D with Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam.

Japan launches its campaign against Vietnam in Doha on Jan. 14.

