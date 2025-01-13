Tsunami warning issued as Japan hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Miyazaki has been hit by an earthquake with a tsunami issued (Getty Images)

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 6.9 magnitude quake in southwestern Japan and issued a tsunami warning that was later called off.

Warnings of a tsunami were made for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the quake was centred, in the island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the earthquake hit at 9.19pm local time on Monday (12.19pm UK time).

Broadcaster NHK TV said a wave estimated to be as high as one metre (3.2ft), reached land within 30 minutes of the quake.

The waters detected at Miyazaki Port measured 20cm (0.7 feet) high, the reports said.

Residents in some coastal areas had been told to evacuate as a precautionary measure. But the tsunami warning for Mizayaki was called off shortly before midnight local time.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.

One man was slightly injured in Kyushu after falling down some stairs, NHK TV reported. Trains stopped running in Miyazaki station, stranding passengers.

People were warned to stay away from the waters, including rivers. Agency official Shigeki Aoki told reporters that people should watch for landslides as well as falling objects in homes.

Aftershocks can strike over the next week, especially in the next two or three days, he said.

The quake, centred at a depth of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles), shook a wide area in Kyushu, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the "Ring of Fire", an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

NHK TV footage showed moving traffic and well-lit streets, meaning that electric power was still working.

No problems were detected at the various monitoring posts for nuclear plants in the area.

Experts at the meteorological agency met late on Monday to gauge how the latest temblor may be related to the so-called Nankai Trough quakes, but decided not to take any extraordinary measures for the time being.

The term refers to a wide region believed to be prone to periodic major quakes.

A Nankai Trough quake off Shikoku in 1946 killed more than 1,300 people. The area was hit by a 7.1 magnitude quake in August last year.