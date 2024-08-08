Japan hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake as tsunami advisories issued

Visitors to the Peace Park crouch as an earthquake alert was issued in Nagasaki, western Japan on Thursday (Kyodo News via AP)

A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 7.1 struck southwestern Japan, triggering tsunami warnings for a number of the country’s western islands.

The tremor occurred off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture at 4.42pm local time (07.42am GMT), at a depth of about 18miles (29km), according to Japan’s meteorological agency.

Earlier, officials said the magnitude was 6.9, which was later revised to 7.1.

Officials have issued a tsunami advisory and residents in the coastal Kochi and Miyazaki prefectures are being asked to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure until the warning is lifted.

Advisories are issued when the waves are not expected to exceed 1m (3.3ft), relatively minor but still poses a risk.

Japanese broadcaster NHK aid Miyazaki Port had reported a surge of 20 inches, the largest so far.

Local police chief told the broadcaster that they were checking if there had been any structural damage to buildings but so far no damage has been reported.

