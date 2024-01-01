Japan issues major tsunami warning for coastal prefecture after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

Composite: Guardian Design/The Guardian Design Team

A major tsunami warning has been issued in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, national broadcaster NHK reported, after a series of earthquakes – one with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 - hit the country’s west.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures as well.

NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

The broadcaster reported that a tsunami with a height of 1.2 metres reached Wajima city in Ishikawa and another reaching 40cm was recorded at Kashizawaki city.

Reports of damage were not immediately available. Unverified footage posted to X showed waves of water surging up a canal in Ishikawa prefecture.

South Korea’s meteorological agency said sea levels off its eastern province of Gangwon could rise after the earthquakes.

The area affected by the earthquake includes a nuclear plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co said. The plant’s operator said it was checking for problems but there were no immediate reports of any irregularities.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on 11 March 2011, leading to the deaths of 18,000 people. The disaster devastated towns and triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

