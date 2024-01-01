Japan issues major tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

Cracks are seen on the ground in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (AP)

Japan has issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit the centre of the country.

An estimated 36,000 homes were left without power as the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

A tsunami of up to 5 metres high is thought to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Local media reported the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be broadcast nearly an hour after the initial alert.

The government was set to hold a news conference later in the day. The Japanese government has set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

A tsunami nearly 10ft high (3m) was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan.

A torii gate is damaged (AP)

Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

The area includes a nuclear plant but government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said: ""It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now."

Meanwhile, Russia's emergencies ministry said that parts of the western coast Sakhalin island, situated close to Japan on Russia's Pacific seaboard, were under threat of tsunami.

The local population was being evacuated as a result, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

In March 2011, a huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

South Korea also said the sea level in some parts of its east coast may rise between 18:29 to 19:17 local time (09:29 to 10:17 GMT) after the earthquake.