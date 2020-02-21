Japan’s kendo master readies for Olympic torch relay

Armed with a bamboo sword, and cloaked in long black armor, a teacher faces his students in intense combat.

This is the Japanese sport of kendo, and 70-year-old Shigeru Aoki is a master.

And when he carries the Olympic torch this year he'll be representing his district in Fukuoka city as well as a martial art that's defined his whole life.

Aoki has worn kendo's trademark mask with its menacing metal bars since he was 11-years-old.

Kendo has been practiced in Japan for centuries.

It's demanding and takes both physical vigor and pure patience.

Aoki kept up his training upon joining the police force, where kendo is part of the curriculum.

He went on to train future generations in the sport for over four decades.

But underneath all the gear - is a less imposing figure.

Aoki has wispy silver hair and a calm smile.

One might not guess that he's one of the most skilled kendo masters in the country.

In order to earn his eighth dan - or degree in English - Aoki passed an exam that 99% of kendo masters fail.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) KENDO GRAND MASTER AND TEACHER, SHIGERU AOKI, TALKING ABOUT BECOMING EIGHTH GRADE HOLDER IN KENDO, SAYING:

"When I passed the test, it was like I was walking on clouds. It was a feeling I can't describe, I was beyond happiness. All of the hard work I had put in paid off."

Yet despite having reached the highest ranks of his sport in his adult life, Aoki still remembers what it was like to be a young boy with no idea about all he would accomplish.

He was only 14 when the Olympics were last in Tokyo, back in 1964.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) KENDO GRAND MASTER AND TEACHER, SHIGERU AOKI, SAYING:

"When I was in the third year of middle school the Olympics came to Tokyo, and the Olympic torch bearer came nearby, and everyone at my middle school walked there to watch the torch relay. That day, the teacher told us: 'all of you will never see the Olympic torch ever again, so be sure to watch it closely.' I remember that moment very well."

Fifty years later, not only will he see the torch again, he'll be bringing it back to Tokyo himself.