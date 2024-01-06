Japan PM: Quake death toll has surpassed 100

STORY: He stressed the need to improve routes and road conditions to the evacuation centres to deliver more food, water and portable toilets for evacuees.

The 7.6 magnitude quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula on the afternoon of January 1, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities.

Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday confirmed 211 people remain missing. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, with rescue teams struggling to reach remote areas due to severed roads and broken infrastructure.