Japan says it may be able to restore power to Moon lander

Japan switched off its Moon lander almost three hours after a historic touchdown on Saturday, to allow for a possible recovery of the craft, the space agency said Monday.

“If sunlight hits the Moon from the west in the future, we believe there’s a possibility of power generation, and we’re currently preparing for restoration,” the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

The mission of the spacecraft dubbed the “Moon Sniper” for its precision landing capabilities made Japan only the fifth country to ever achieve a soft lunar landing.

But after the touchdown at twenty minutes past midnight, JAXA was unable to confirm that the craft’ssolar batteries were generating power, it said.

“The battery was disconnected according to our procedures with 12 percent power remaining, in order to avoid a situation where the restart (of the lander) would be hampered,” it said.

“As a result, the spacecraft was switched off at 2:57 (JST).”

The agency is now carrying out detailed analysis of data acquired during the landing, it said.

That will help determine whether the craft achieved the aim of landing within 100 metres (yards) of its intended landing spot.

